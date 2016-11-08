

A man, Yakubu Kanbo-Naa, believed to be a National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, allegedly fired gunshots at the house of the personal assistant of the Roads and Highways Minister, Inusah Fuseini.

DAILY GUIDE understands that the personal aide of the minister, Mohammed Issahaku, was not at home when the incident happened.

Yakubu Kanbo-Naa reportedly came to the house asking of him (aide) but was told he (aide) had gone out. He then purportedly started shooting into the air and threatened that he would have dealt with him if he had met him at home.

Residents who ran for their lives when the suspect allegedly fired into the air indicated that he used a highly sophisticated weapon.

Kanbo-Naa was alleged to have led a group of young men who stormed a mini rally at the Waterworks area, a suburb of Tamale, where they reportedly fired another shot and the police were called to the scene.

By the time the police got there, the suspect had allegedly escaped with his boys but the police were able to bring the situation under control.

The reason for Yakubu Kanbo-Naa's action was not immediately known but unconfirmed reports have it that he and the other youngsters were promised some jobs by the NDC but they had been disappointed as they remain unemployed thus, the action.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the matter had been officially reported to the police.

According to him, the police are handling the matter as a criminal one because they cannot confirm or deny whether there is any political motive.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh stated that the police had launched a manhunt for the suspect and appealed to residents to volunteer information to the police to assist in arresting him.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale