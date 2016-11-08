Cop Killer Sent To CID

Inset: The crashed Ford Explorer

Vincent Sackey, a 35-year-old businessman who allegedly killed Detective Corporal Albert Ahiave of the Airport District Police Command, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for investigations.

Sackey purportedly committed the act in an attempt to escape arrest by the police.

He was accused of defrauding a bank to the tune of GH¢500,000.

This was after one of his alleged accomplices, identified as Michael Azu, 40, was earlier apprehended by the police.

Detective Corporal Ahiave was detailed together with another cop, Detective Sergeant Julius Sewor, investigator in-charge of the case, to apprehend the suspect when the incident occurred.

Sackey, after the act, reportedly attempted to escape but he was given a hot chase and later apprehended by the police.

Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Chief Superintendent Yao Tetegah, Airport District police commander, said the incident occurred at about 6:30 pm last Friday, November 4, 2016.

Police on September 23, 2016 received an official complaint from the Universal Merchant Bank that some unscrupulous persons had hacked into their account and managed to steal a total of GH¢500,000.

While investigations were ongoing, Michael Azu was apprehended to assist the police in their investigations.

On Friday, November 4, 2016 police had information that Sackey, an alleged accomplice of Azu, was at African Ragent Hotel and proceeded to the scene.

Upon reaching the entrance, the police spotted Sackey in a Ford 4×4 Explorer with registration number GN 1180-16, coming out of the car park and chased him.

They finally caught up with him at the Shangrila Hotel traffic signal area and approached him.

There the late corporal was said to have shown his identity card to the suspect and told him that they needed him to assist in investigations in a fraud-related case.

At the same time, Julius Sewor, the investigator in the case, also stood at the passenger side of the vehicle to observe proceedings.

Chief Supt Tetegah disclosed that the suspect wanted to escape and so the deceased officer, who had his head inside the vehicle, attempted to remove the ignition key of the vehicle but the suspect held the steering wheel firmly.

Sergeant Sewor, according to the police officer, at that moment jumped back to prevent being run over.

“Suspect carried the police officer with speed in a “zig zag” manner and crashed him against the wall of the Egyptian Embassy.

After killing him, he then reversed and attempted to escape but the police apprehended him.

The police corporal, married with three children, died on the spot.

His body has been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

( [email protected] )

