Flavour Of The Uncouth



We dislike highlighting persons who do not merit mention in our editorials; the column earmarked for very serious issues bordering on the nation's fortunes and persons of substance.

When, however, a person's performance or remarks earn them place among the congress of buffoons, the norm can be varied so such personified aberrations holding government appointments can be put in their appropriate class.

This way, their cacophonous tantrums would not attract attention, let alone poison the political milieu.

Said Sinare, a misfit in the diplomatic environment but who finds himself there has proven our impression and those of others that he does not understand how not to stay within the borders of obscenity.

He is reported to have described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's wife in the most unprintable word: we can bet that only the most uncouth would go to such an extent, especially in dealing with a married woman.

Said Sinare, who is enjoying the benefits of cheap politics or the spoils of it, as it were, would ordinarily not come anywhere near the appointment bestowed upon him by the President. He has the guts to rain insults upon a lady whose parents and siblings he knows too well.

Said Sinare appears to be harbouring a family anger against the Ramadans, hence the unprintable word against a daughter from the latter. That he has chosen to hurl such invectives on Samira when he knows the implication of the unprintable word suggests the low quality upbringing he had in his formative years.

In the communities of the two great faiths, one of which he is said to belong, such contemptuous words are rarely used: their implications too far-reaching and offensive that they immediately determine the class of their sources.

Said Sinare is treading on grounds his employers are avoiding because of the dangers in daring to do so. For want of attention on the political terrain, the subjects being discussed on the campaign trail beyond his competence and comprehension, he can only descend to such lowly depths so he can be heard at least. He has been heard but those hearing him are squirming to catch a glimpse of the man making the uneducated utterance as they wonder how he was brought up.

None of Said's colleagues in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken the obscene path he has chosen to tread since Samira made her triumphant debut on the political space in the country.

The whiff of freshness she has brought along has earned for her commendation from educated persons on both sides of the political divide. As for the subjects she has handled so far, they are beyond the ilk of Said Sinare – his gutter politics too infantile to warrant his comprehension of these.

Although academic qualifications are not considered when political appointments are made, especially, under the incumbent political disposition, we would counsel, however, that the level of decency of nominees for certain positions should be a yardstick.

Said Sinare had earlier described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a serial liar, showing that he is ready to fight a two-pronged attack: an engagement from which he would flee bruised.

Only a person with a very low IQ would describe Dr. Bawumia as such. How can Said attempt attacking Dr. Bawumia's treatises when these are beyond his comprehension anyway?