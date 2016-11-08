Nsawam Prison locked down after Kombian escape attempt

Following an attempted jail break by the notorious criminal, Johnson Kombian, and two others, the Nsawam Medium Security Prison has been locked down.

Eastern Region Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, DSP Courage Atsem, told Joy News officers on duty at the prison foiled the jail break attempt.

“There was an attempted escape [on Sunday], which was foiled by the officers on duty. Everybody is in intact. The Police have begun a full-scale investigation into the incident to get the full details of what occurred,” he confirmed.

Johnson Kombian murdered two policemen at Nakpanduri in the Northern Region was sentenced to death by hanging by the Accra Fast Track High Court.

The seven-member jury unanimously found Kombian, a convicted jail-breaker and notorious armed robber, guilty of conspiracy to commit crime and murder of the two police officers – Constables Prince Agyare and Owusu Frimpong.

He was also sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder and to death by hanging for murder.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com