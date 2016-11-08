3 arrested at FWSC for presenting fake teacher validation documents

Three suspected fraudsters, two men and a woman, are in the grips of the Ministries Police station, Accra, for submitting fictitious documents at the offices of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The suspects, who are reported to be assisting the police in on-going investigations, had submitted the fake documents to claim payments of salary arrears.

This is according to the Head of Public Affairs at the FWSC, Earl Ankrah.

The FWSC has since February this year, ‘camped’ validation officials from the GES and Audit Service at its premises to provide a one-stop express hub for the exercise, to establish the authenticity of claims for arrears, before authorization for payments by the Controller and Accountant General’s Dept.

Validation officials have so far been tight-lipped about the specifics of the fake documents.

The validation of the teacher documents was necessitated by claims that a number of the teachers in the country employed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) presented fake certificates.

The Audit Department and the Controller and Accountant General's Department, were validating the documents before payments were made.

According to the GES, out of 14,575 input forms that were initially submitted by teachers for processing and payment, only 6,268 were found to be attached with genuine supporting documents.

Some major teacher unions responded by saying they are not to blame if some of the teachers have fake certificates and that the GES, which recruits teachers, should be blamed. Some even called for the Director General Jacob Kor to be arrested for supervising the recruitment of these teachers.

–

By: Umaru Sanda Amadu/citifmonline.com/Ghana