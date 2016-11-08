The vice presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has asked Ghanaians to accept goodies given to them by members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the December elections.

Dr. Bawumia, while speaking in the Bunkpurugu constituency of the Northern Region, urged the people to accept the monies and all other goodies being given to them for their votes, but vote against the NDC on December 7.

“Because the NDC has not done any work, you see that they don’t have a message so when I leave here, when we all leave here in a few days' time, you will see that the NDC will come, they will come with propaganda; but most importantly they will come with goodies.”

He said the NDC would come with sowing machines, motorbikes and money.

“…My advice to you is that, when they come, collect the motorbikes, sewing machines; and collect the monies and spend it very well because this is your own money, this is money they should have used to develop you, so collect it, it's your money.”

“It's coming, you wait, you will see them coming with it in trucks, when they come collect it, it is the money that they should have used for the schools, roads, hospitals, the money that they should have used to subsidize fertilizer, they have not done that, they have chopped this money and they have now come to bribe us with this money to be able to vote for them. Chop it well and vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Don't be deceived by Mahama's goodies

Flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo Addo, has also said Ghanaians should expect several attempts by President Mahama to ' buy their votes with goodies' ahead of the December polls.

“…As election draws closer, expect more goodies from this government, we are going to see this and that. They are going to spend a lot of money on freebies in a way to convince you to vote for them,” he said at one of his campaign tours in the Greater Accra Region.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin