Update on 3rd of oil and gas awards held

The 3rd Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA 2016) brought together players in the oil and gas industry.

The awards recognize achievements from local and international companies involved in the Ghana oil and gas sector and rewarded those that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward

Operators in oil and gas fields must be the very best at what they do win an Award. The Ghanaian economy has become increasingly reliant on energy to sustain growth- a development that over the past 6 decades. The event took was held Friday 4th November 2016 at Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel.

The occasion was graced by His Majesty Nana Otoobour Djan Kwes II, Chief of Aburi, Mr Agyemang Duah, President of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies Ghana,Mr Kweku Boateng, Dr. Paul Fynn, Chancellor of the Wisconsin University College and Professor Nana Essilfie Conduah who are members of the Awarding Board, Director of Special Services Petroleum Commission, representatives of British High Commission, Nigerian High Commission and Canadian High Commission

In times like these, when the oil and gas sector is faced with consistent challenges the ability of organizations as well as the people involved in the industry to deliver the technologies, financial packages, insurance products, best practices, and initiatives to succeed is crucial

The Award is a trademark owned by Xodus Communications Limited organizers of the Ghana Aviation Awards and Ghana Auto Award. The initiative is to showcase company’s activities and achievement in the past year and reward excellence in Stewardship, Health and Safety, Social Responsibility and more

In a statement released and signed by Richard Abbey Jnr, Events Director at Xodus Communications Limited, the Awards represent a cross-section of oil and gas stakeholders ranging from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, and insurers, among others.

The night filled with bliss and entertainment had 48 awards going to individuals and companies. In the special category individuals and companies were conferred with various awards for their immense contribution to the oil and gas industry.

The Life Time Achievement Award: Mr. Daniel Amoah the C.E.O Chase Petroleum

Project of The Year: The TEN Project by the Jubilee partners and

Excellence in drilling and exploration: Tullow Oil,

Woman of Excellence Award: Ivy Apea-Owusu,

Product Innovation Award: Fuel Connect,

Exemplary Leadership in Policy Initiative: Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah,

Outstanding Leadership Award, Downstream: Mr. Agyemang Duah,

Hospitality Company Of The Year: Eagles Lodges,

Rising Star Award (Sponsored By Acreaty Ghana Ltd): Dr. Kofi Amoa Abban,

Oil And Gas Policy Activists Of The Year: ACEP,

Exemplary Entrepreneurship Award: Ivy Manly-Spain CEO of Hills Oil,

Customer Oriented Oil Company Of The Year: Unity Oil,

Best Cooperate Partnership Award: Baj Freight And Logistics Ltd

In the nominated categories, Promising Oil & Gas Company, Downstream went to Blue Ocean Investment Ltd,

Oil & Gas Logistics Company Of The Year: Baj Freight And Logistics Ltd,

Lubricant Product Of The Year: Total Quartz 9000,

Sustainable Local Initiative Award: Technip,

Oil & Gas Institution Of The Year: All Nations University College,

Depot Of The Year: Tema Fuel Company,

Indigenous Oil Company Of The Year, Downstream: Allied Oil,

Indigenous Oil Company Of The Year, Upstream: Consolidated Shipping Company,

Promising Oil & Gas Company,Upstream (Sponsored By Mcottley Holdings): Damco Rigwolrd Gh Ltd

A Subsidiary Of Rigworld International won the Excellence In Health Safety, Environment and Quality, Upstream.

The Chief Executive of Rigworld International Services, Dr. Kofi Abban also won the Oil & Gas Personality Of The Year Upstream,

Brand Of The Year; Shell, Oil & Gas Service Company Of The Year (Catering) ;Transatlantic Catering Services, Oil & Gas Service Company Of The Year (Waste Management) went To Zoil Services Ltd, Best Growing Oil And Gas Company Of The Year; S.O Frimpong Company Limited, Lube Manufacturing Company Of The Year; Tema Lube Company, LPG Marketing Company Of The Year; Hills Oil Marketing Co. Ltd, Excellence In Health, Safety, Environment and Quality; Downstream, Jk Horgle Transport, Emerging Brand went to Puma Energy, Oil & Gas Service Company Of The Year ( Lifting); Jonmoore International

Others include Recruitment Company Of The Year; Lain’e Services, Engineering and Construction Company; Modec Ghana Ltd, Oil & Gas Financial Service Provider Of The Year; Fidelity Bank Gh Ltd, Marketing Campaign Of The Year; Top Oil, Consultancy Company Of The Year; Shawbell Consulting, Oil & Gas Personality Of The Year, Downstream; Mrs. Abigail Asolange Harlley, Chief Executive of AI Energy, James K. Ahiadome Transport& Co. Ltd won The Haulage Company Of The Year and Entrepreneur Of the year went to Mr. James K. Ahiadome,Chief Executive of JK Ahiadome Transport and Company, Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility, Upstream; Modec Ghana Ltd, Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility, Downstream; Vivo Energy, Bulk Distributing Company Of The Year; Go Energy, Oil Marketing Company Of The Year; Total Petroleum Ghana Limited, C.E.O Of The Year Downstream; Dr. Kwaku Frimpong (Frimps), C.E.O Of The Year, Upstream; Macdonald Vasnani (Conship).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com