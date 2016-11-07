Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 7 November 2016

We’ll continue to beat you JM macho men boast

By Ghanaian Chronicle

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi
Nana Gyamerah, the 52 year old man who was brutally assaulted by some bodyguards of the President last Saturday, has made chilling revelations about how the trigger-happy macho men subjected him to excruciating pains, whilst using abusive words on him and residents of the region.

Nana Gyamerah told a local radio station, Fox FM, in Kumasi yesterday, amidst sobbing, that while the President’s bodyguards subjected him to severe beatings, they kept on referring to residents in the region as fools.

Quoting him vividly, Nana Gyamerah said his attackers shouted: “You people are in the region fooling, you will see what we will do to you,” as they punched and hit him all over.

The angry bodyguards also bragged that they could kill him and nothing will happen to them.

The victim was reportedly subjected to severe beatings, after allegedly waving the change sign at the convoy of the Presidency during a tour of the Adansi Asokwa Constituency.

The victim, who said he had invoked about 20 river deities in the region to deal with his attackers, threatened to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion, and ensure that the perpetrators are severely punished, no matter what form it will take.

I THINK, THE GOD WHO CREATED MEN IS A DIFFRENT ONE
By: akoaso -H-H
