General News | 7 November 2016 23:36 CET

Kombian attempts jail break again with 2 others

By CitiFMonline

The Nsawam Medium Security Prison has been locked-down following an alleged attempt by the notorious criminal, Johnson Kombian, and two others, to break jail late Sunday.

The notorious inmate, Kombian, who is currently on a death sentence for killing two police officers on October 17, 2010, was said to have moved from his “condemned cell” to the main prison yard together with his two cell mates around midnight.

DSP Courage Atsem, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, comfirmed the incident to Citi News.

“What I can confirm is that, there was an attempted escape last night [Sunday], which was foiled by the officers on duty. Everybody is in intact . The Police have began a full scale investigations into the incident to get the full details of what occurred.”

The man Kombian
Kombian, alias Garkum, was arrested, tried and sentenced to seven years in prison by the Tamale Circuit Court, but he escaped while serving his jail term.

He later fled to his hometown, Nakpanduri in the Bunkprugu Yunyoo District of the Northern Region, where he sought refuge.

However, on November 19, 2010, he was re-arrested through the efforts of INTERPOL, when he crossed the border at Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District to visit his girlfriend.

He was on August 19, 2015, sentenced to death by hanging on two counts of murder, after a seven-member jury returned a guilty verdict.

He is also serving a 30-year jail term on the charge of conspiracy.


By: Marian Ansah & Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

