Social News | 7 November 2016 23:00 CET

TMA cuts sword to inaugurate classroom block

By GNA

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA
Tema, Nov. 7,GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) have inaugurated a six- unit classroom block, and performed a sod cutting ceremony for the commencement of another 12- unit two- storey classroom block.

The TMA is also commencing the construction of a police post at Ajei Kojo.

The chief of the community Nii Adjei Ajetey, applauded the TMA for putting up the structure.

The Head master of the school, Mr Charles Ammah also thanked the Chief and the TMA for their swift intervention in putting up the school block.

He gave the assurance that he will make sure the school produces good and responsible students in whose hands the future of this country can be entrusted.

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Metropolitan Chief Executive re counted the efforts made by the various stakeholders who worked tirelessly in making sure that the dream of giving Ajei Kojo a public school became a reality.

He also expressed appreciation for the relentless efforts by the Assembly member for the area, Mr Romeo Akahoho for his support towards the project.

Mr Odamtten on behalf of the TMA donated books and laptops to be used in the school's library.

The Parliamentary Candidate for Tema on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, Mr James Enu also donated 1000 pieces of blocks for the commencement of the 1,200 square feet police station in the Ajei Kojo Electoral Area.

