21 Adansi South farmers recognized

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Atobiase (Ash), Nov 07, GNA - Twenty-one (21) farmers in the Adansi South District have been recognized for the strong contribution they are making to the growth of agriculture in the area.

They were presented with knapsack spraying machines, wellington boots, ice chest, cutlasses and certificates.

Mr. Cosmos Pobi, 51, of Adansi-Manang, was adjudged the overall best farmer, and he received a 32-inch Samsung LED television and bicycle in addition to the items given to all the award winners.

This was at the district farmers' day celebration held at Atobiase under the theme 'Agriculture, a business response to economic growth'.

Mr. Benjamin Anhwere, the District Chief Executive (DCE), saluted them for their hard work that had kept the economy going.

He spoke of the determination to put in more investment to enhance the performance of the agriculture sector to transform the lives of the people.

He encouraged farmers to adopt improved farming practices to substantially raise crop yield and returns.

The DCE expressed discomfort with the land tenure system and said land acquisition processes needed to be streamlined.

Mr. Obrien Nyarko, District Director of Agriculture, said more should be done to woo the youth into farming.

He suggested credit support for young people, desirous of going into agriculture. It should also not be difficult for them to get access to farm lands.

He also underlined the need for the nation to make deliberate effort to move away from subsistence farming to mechanized and large-scale farming on properly irrigated lands.

GNA