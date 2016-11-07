Parliamentary aspirants in Sunyani embark on Peace Walk

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Nov. 07, GNA - Parliamentary aspirants contesting in the 2016 general elections the in the Sunyani Municipality, last Saturday joined a peace procession in Sunyani to signal their resolve to help protect the prevailing peace as the nation approached the December 07 polls.

Political party members, fun clubs and other members of the general public also joined the peace procession as they spent hours trekking the main thoroughfares of the sprawling placid Sunyani city.

The procession, starting from the post office square ended at the city hub lorry station, chanting peace songs and holding placards with inscriptions of peace messages.

Organized by the Coalition of Fun Clubs in the Sunyani Municipality in collaboration with the Brong-Ahafo Regional Peace Council with support from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, the event was seen as an adjunct to the on-going public sensitisation on the need to maintain peace in the country.

The beauty of peace in unity in diversity, stole the show as independent MP aspirants and those from the different political parties took turns to address the 'peace walkers' on a common platform as they converged at the city centre lorry terminal, where the walk ended.

Mr. George Kumi, a former envoy and independent candidate contesting the Sunyani East Constituency parliamentary seat, said his main priority project the 'one-house one-toilet' scheme would ensure that all households in the Municipality, would have places of convenience.

Mr. Kwasi Oppong-Ababio, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate said peace was the needed foundation for development to thrive and urged all Ghanaians to act together to protect the peace of the country before, during and after the elections.

Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, also for the nod for another term, appealed to the people to vote for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, for rapid socio-economic growth and development.

Mr. Stephen Owusu, the Chairman of the Coalition, which comprises seven fun clubs, urged the members to be wary of politicians who might want to use them as tools for political violence, before during and beyond the general elections. GNA