Ashesi University wins maiden model democracy debate

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Nov. 7, GNA - Students from the Ashesi University have beaten five top universities to emerge winners of the maiden Model Democracy 2016 Inter-Schools Debate held at the British Council in Accra.

The Inter-school debate, which was to provide students the platform to express their arguments on topical issues of national interest, featured, Ashesi University, University of Ghana, Ghana Institute of Journalism, University of Professional Studies Accra, Lancaster University and Zenith College.

It was organised by Edufair Ghana Foundation, and sponsored by Royal Bank. It was on the topic: 'Winner Takes All vs Proportional Representation.'

Kwabena Twumasi Ankrah and Bryan Achiampong who represented Asheshi University had 87 points to carry the day and as part of their prize, received GHâ‚µ 3,000.00, two tablets, plaque and certificates.

The University of Ghana placed second with 70 points and received GHâ‚µ 2,000.00, and two tablets whilst Ghana Institute of Journalism was third with 64 points receiving two tablets.

The competition, that lasted nearly three hours, was described by many spectators as 'impressive'' and a great step that encouraged discussions that were constructive, useful, and supported meaningful exchanges that promoted awareness on complex national issues.

Ashesi University argued for Proportional Representation in Government, saying it brought about political inclusiveness and the reduction of political marginalisation.

They said it allowed every voice to be counted, represented from every side in the electoral system and also reduced political marginalisation.

They said when people were not heard, they became desperate and did things which most often were not right.

Ms Ewura-Esi Enyimayew, Executive Director, Edufair Ghana Foundation said the debate was to unleash and tap into the sharp minds of young intellectuals with leadership potential by empowering them to think critically and build their confidence to provide well researched solutions to complex and non-complex national issues annually.

'The quest for improving quality in education does not rest on the shoulder of the government alone, but a share responsibility and as stakeholders it behooves …them to play a role to achieve tangible and satisfying results,' she said.

She said the Foundation's vision was to position Ghana as the destination for education in Africa and 'as we strive to achieve this vision numerous initiatives will be rolled out, one of such initiatives is the Model Democracy'', she said.

Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Vice President, Marketing, Research and Corporate Affairs- The Royal Bank in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed commitment to support intellectual discourse to promote national issue.

Dr Baah-Nuakoh commended the participants, and the six schools for the novelty.

He said Ghana must identify a system that worked for governmental development. GNA