NCCE holds debate for Ga West parliamentary aspirants

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Nov. 7, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has organised a debate for parliamentary aspirants in the Ga West Municipality to enable them engage and interact with the electorate.

The aim if the debate was to create a platform for the aspiring parliamentary candidates to enable them solicit commitments from people.

This would ensure peaceful and non-violent elections and prepare the minds of the constituents based on a number of issues.

The debate was centred on education, health, employment, energy, agriculture and disability rights.

The NCCE says it was necessary that constituents as well as Ghanaians ensure that they vote on December 7, having in mind these key sectors and vote for a political party that is most committed and have effective plans to address those problems.

Mr Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, the incumbent Parliamentary Aspirant for the National Democratic Congress during the debate outlined a number of key initiatives in the various sectors he had undertaken and continuously doing which had made the constituency seen a facelift and for that reason asking for a re-election.

He said the constituency over the past four years had seen massive transformation with the provision of school infrastructure to enhance education, the establishment of new hospitals and clinics to improve healthcare delivery.

He said some communities who were mainly in the production of agricultural produce had been given loans and other incentives to increase their produce among others for the betterment of the constituency and made lives easy for the people.

Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Aspiring Parliamentary candidate for New Patriotic Party (NPP) also outlined a number of initiatives he would embark on when given the mandate to transform the constituency.

He said he would adopt the Ga West constituency as a country and ensure that developmental projects he would institute in the various sectors would get to other constituencies in the country.

Mr Wilkinson said though the Flag bearer of the NPP Nana Akufo Addo promised one district one factory, he would make Ga West one community one business to solve the unemployment problem in the constituency and asked that the people gave him the mandate for this to materialise.

Mr Robert D. Anas-Okoe, Ga West Municipal Director NCCE said even though the Convention People's Party (CPP) aspirant was not present at the debate he was grateful the two candidates for comporting themselves for the success of the event.

He said the aspirants had done well to educate the electorate on a number of issues, which would help them in their decision-making.

Mr Anas-Okoe said electorate were now aware that the MP's cannot champion the course of development in their various constituencies but could rather lobby to get such developmental projects in their communities.

He thus, urged Ghanaians to look at all these sectors before they cast their ballot on December.

Mr Dennis Adu-Yeboah, a youth and resident of Ga West however, expressed disappointment in the aspirants, saying they did not address the issues to the best of his expectations. GNA