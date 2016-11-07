Parliamentary candidates not barred from NCCE debates - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as fake a press statement circulating on social media that the party has ordered its parliamentary candidates not to partake in NCCE debates.

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Perry Okudzeto told Myjoyonline.com's Abubakar Ibrahim on Monday that the party has not written or commissioned anyone to write such a statement.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard the statement.

Read the fake message below:

All NPP PCs are with immediate effect, directed to stay away from the debates being organised by the NCCE and it's allied institutions.

We are not debating the NDC and their cohorts at this time of the day. After they rejected the IEA presidential platform they turn around and organise one through the NCCE.

Just as Dr. Bawumia said, they should go and debate the good people of Ghana. Let us stick to our retail campaign and increase the tempo to ensure we cover all grounds in the constituency.

Parliamentary candidates are thereby directed to strictly adhere to this directive and avoid the NCCE platform which has been cooked to favor the NDC .

Change is Coming and we would not give the NDC the chance to stall it.

....Signed......

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

(Director of Elections)

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com