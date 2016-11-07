Accra Psychiatric Hospital nurses calls off strike

Nurses at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital have called off their strike following series of negotiations with the Health Ministry, the Mental Health Authority and the Ghana Registered Nurses Association (GRNA).

The nurses withdrew their services last week over government's failure to provide them with basic logistics and essential medicines which they said worsened the conditions of some of the mental patients.

They were also making a demand for better conditions of service.

Government has also released some funds for the facility to offset some of its debt and to also run the place. Government is expected to release more funds for the facility in the coming weeks.

According to the Chairperson of the nurses, Jemila Hussein, the decision to call off the strike was taken due to the partial provision of some logistics they requested for.

She however noted that, they will not hesitate to lay down their tolls again if their conditions get worse.

Meanwhile, the Hospital on Sunday released some nineteen patients due to its financial challenges, and management plans to release a total of about two hundred and fifty by the end of this week if their situation doesn't improve.

–

By: Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana