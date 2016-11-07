Parliamentary aspirants in Sunyani embark on Peace Walk

Parliamentary aspirants contesting in the 2016 general elections in the Sunyani Municipality last Saturday joined a peace procession in Sunyani to signal their resolve to protect the prevailing peace as the nation approaches the December 7 polls.

Political party members, fun clubs and other members of the general public also joined the peace procession.

The procession started from the post office square ended at the city hub lorry station, with participants chanting peace songs.

Organized by the Coalition of Fun Clubs in the Sunyani Municipality in collaboration with the Brong-Ahafo Regional Peace Council with support from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, the event was aimed at promoting peace.

Independent MP aspirants and those from the different political parties took turns to address the “peace walkers” on a common platform as they converged at the city centre lorry terminal.

Mr. George Kumi, a former envoy and independent candidate contesting the Sunyani East Constituency parliamentary seat, said his main priority project the “one-house one-toilet” scheme would ensure that all households in the Municipality have toilets.

Mr. Kwasi Oppong-Ababio, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate said peace was the needed foundation for development to thrive and urged all Ghanaians to act together to protect the peace of the country before, during and after the elections.

Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, also appealed to the people to vote for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, for rapid socio-economic growth and development.

Mr. Stephen Owusu, the Chairman of the Coalition, which comprises seven fun clubs, urged the members to be wary of politicians who might want to use them as tools for political violence, before during and beyond the general elections.

