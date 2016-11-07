TB Joshua predicts win for Hillary Clinton in US election

The leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua has predicted victory for Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton in the upcoming Presidential elections in the US.

A post on the TB Joshua Ministries Facebook page quoted TB Joshua as saying he saw a woman emerge as the winner of the elections.

“Ten days ago, I saw the new president of America with a narrow win. The new President will be facing several challenges over many issues, including: passing bills, attempts to possibly pass a vote of no confidence on the new president. The boat of the new president will be rocked. By the way, in order not to keep you in suspense, what I frankly saw is a woman,” the post said.

Hillary Clinton is facing stiff competition from the Republican Candidate Donald Trump.

Some national polls have shown a slight lead for Hillary Clinton.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana