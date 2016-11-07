KMA CONTESTS OVER GHc532,000 INDEBTEDNESS TO CONTRACTOR



From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is contesting an action against it for the payment of GHc532,476.40 owed to the plaintiff whose private waste collection company, among others, was contracted to do door-to-door collection of solid waste and refuse at Asawase for a period of five years for the KMA, in a bid to fight filth in the metropolis.

Madam Juliana of Osborn Enterprise, a waste Management company, has since 2013 instituted an action for the payment of the amount and other monies in pursuant to an agreement entered into by the two parties.

The plaintiff is also seeking interest on the sum from January 2007 to date, of the final payment at the prevailing bank rate, as well as general damages for unlawful termination of plaintiff's contract with the defendant.

In June 2015, a Kumasi High Court (Commercial Division) gave judgment to the effect that the KMA should pay an amount of GHc249,188.40 representing five months of subsidies from January to May 2008, and a monthly sum of GHc33,051.31 for the period from January to October 2008.

The KMA was also to pay interest on the total sum as prayed in addition to GHc800,000 general damages, as well as a cost of GHc50,000.

As a result, the defendant/respondent KMA declared its intention to file Notice of Appeal and subsequently filed an application for a stay of execution on the grounds that the judgment was given in the absence of the KMA.

The Court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Kofi Akrowiah on July 12, 2016, in upholding the application for stay of execution, ordered that half of the judgment debt be paid by the defendant into Court and half be paid to the plaintiff as defendant judgment debtor pending the determination of the appeal.

Last Thursday, the court adjourned hearing to November 15, 2016 at the instance of Lawyer Patrick Adu Poku, counsel for KMA claiming it was short served with the affidavit in opposition by the plaintiff. The plaintiff is being represented in court by Nana Kwasi Botchwey, Esq.