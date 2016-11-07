Check your school fees and vote wisely -Chief tells Ghanaians



From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi.

The Chief of Akutuase in the Asante Akyem North Constituency, Nana Asare Bediako, has asked Ghanaians to consider the expensive cost of education in the country, and vote wisely.

He is also asking Ghanaians to look at the huge amount being expended on electricity and medical bills, and decide who to vote for in the upcoming elections.

The Chief, who was speaking at a mini rally organised in honour of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said considering the harsh economic conditions prevailing in the country, one does not need to be told how to vote.

“I don’t want to do politics, but one thing I want to say is that, if you are a Ghanaian and you feel comfortable about the huge cost of electricity, hospital and school fees, then vote for continuation, but if you are not, then you should know what to do,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, on his part, described the recent claim of a bomb attack at the Deputy Regional Minister’s residence as a complete hoax, stressing that such intimidations cannot stop residents in the region from protecting the ballot, come December 7.

He said the government and NDC had better find another way to change the will of the people, than to scare them with frivolous rumours of bomb attacks.