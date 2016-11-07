Disqualified Candidates Troop to EC To Correct Errors

Some political parties representatives have stormed the Electoral Commission (EC) head office to correct errors on the nomination forms of their presidential nominees.

Representatives of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), People's National Convention (PNC), All People's Congress (APC), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) are reported to be there.

Adomonline's Gershon Mortey who was at the EC headquarters reported that, the Independent People’s Party (IPP), Independent presidential aspirant Kwame Asiedu Walker, and executives of other disqualified political parties were also present at the office for the same purpose.

Their move follows the ruling by the Supreme Court ordering the EC to allow all disqualified presidential aspirants correct errors on their forms.

The apex court presided over by Justice Sophia Adinyira also ordered the EC to extend the nomination period for flag bearers to Tuesday, 8 November.

Meanwhile, all other High Court cases in connection with the disqualification of the flag bearers have been suspended.

-Adomonline