Teachers Sue Headmistress Over Transfer

Six teachers in the Eastern Region who were issued with transfer letters for allegedly demanding accountability, have sued their headmistress to explain the reasons for their transfer, which they say is an abuse of power and office.

The teachers, who are from the Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe in the Eastern Region are said to have demanded their headmistress, Ms Sylvia Isabella Laryea, ccounts for GH30,000 being outstanding balance of Teacher's Classes Levy.

According to them, they were later on October 14 this year, served them with transfer letters by the Eastern Regional Director of Education, Ms Gertrude Mensah, to various schools within and outside the region, noting that is against their fundamental human rights and a violation of their persons.

They are thus asking the Koforidua High Court to declare the entire disciplinary proceedings leading up to their transfer as arbitrary and a violation of Article 23 of the 1992 constitution, which requires administrative bodies to act fairly and reasonably.

The teachers are again seeking an interim injunction to restrain the headmistress and the Eastern Regional Disciplinary Committee from further enquiries into the matter pending the full determination of their case.

They also want the court to award GH500,000 general damages against the defendants for violating their rights. According to the teachers, the headmistress was involved “in the malicious prosecution, arrest and false imprisonment of one of her teachers on a frivolous allegation of rape which has since been discontinued by the AG on grounds of lack of merit.

“We are again of the strongest believe that, Ms Isabella Laryea is using the current Eastern Regional Director of Education, Ms. Gertrude Mensah to carry out her malice” they claim.

