Chiefs want steel bridge on Oda River repaired



The chiefs of Abenkyim in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have appealed to the concerned authorities to, as a matter of urgency, repair the steel bridge over River Oda at Anwiankwanta on the Kumasi-Obuasi road, before it causes any fatality.

Nana Nti Berko and Nana Appiah Kubi, the Ankobiahene and Nkosuohene respectively of the community, who made the appeal through the Ashanti File, indicated that the bridge has not seen any maintenance since it was constructed in 1960 by an Australian Construction Company.

Nana Nti Berko said a complaint had been made to the Regional Highway directorate and the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, but no action has been taken to correct the situation.

He said unless steps are taken to repair damage to the bridge by erosion and weak structures, danger was imminent.

The chiefs suggested that in the interim, the authorities could erect warning signs to caution drivers about the danger when approaching the bridge.

They said the use of worn out car tyres to warn drivers of the danger ahead were not the best.

Pix 1: The Oda Bridge





