The Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has lauded Supreme Court (SC)'s ruling Monday ordering the Electoral Commission (EC) to allow disqualified presidential candidates to effect changes on their forms.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom said the decision by the apex court defeats the intentions and machinations of individuals who had wanted him out of the presidential race.

“Some people who wanted to discourage us, who wanted us out of the race, who wanted our voices not to be heard; we want them to know that they have not succeeded,” he said.

Ghana’s highest court upheld a ruling by an Accra High Court in which the EC was directed to allow the PPP leader to make corrections on his nomination form.

The EC disqualified Dr Nduom and 12 others on October 10 for improperly filling their nomination forms as required by C.I.94, the law governing the 2016 elections.

Displeased by the ruling, the Commission went to SC to seek an interpretation of the judgment.

Like the PPP leader, other disqualified presidential aspirants are in court challenging the EC’s decision.

The SC in a landmark ruling ordered the EC to give all the disqualified candidates an opportunity to correct the errors on their forms.

Dr Nduom has thanked the judges, the media and Ghanaians for praying for the party throughout the court process.

He admitted the party’s campaign team had lost some energy and enthusiasm in the course of the litigation, adding, political opponents used the opportunity to go around misinforming PPP members that the party would not be reinstated.

He was emphatic that, “We are going to campaign hard and to make sure our messages will go to everybody in Ghana.”

“If we were in some other country, we should have been demanding that the election be delayed for another month because of what has been done to us,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]