Lust: Dynamic Force Behind Human Development

Dedicated to my little Princess Katharina Trebarh, from her Candyman

Dear Thomas, Accra, 08.02.2015

today I write you this letter as my Papa, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi from Glorious Wave International Church in Sakumono had inspired me with his teachings about the mistakes of Adam. He also always complains about Church Members in African Churches only to be interested in finding a Boy- or Girl-Friend in church to spend one or more nights with. They exchange phone numbers while teachings are going on with lust between their legs instead of open minds and souls to hear the word of GOD and learn one or two things to progress in life. When I look over the shoulders of many Church Members using social media in the Auditorium to express sweet words and arrange a date for Sunday afternoon in a nearby Hotel, I also get angry before than I always have to laugh thinking that the Africans carry their brains between their legs most of the time.

Of course, my friend, I hear you already crying out and insulting me that I put so much shame on the African Men and Women. But let’s face facts and not engage in wishful thinking. While in the world of the White Man cheating on spouses are also part of daily life, the numbers of such occurrences are far smaller compared to the once here in Africa. In Churches of the White Man I have never seen any Church Member coming too late to Sunday Service or using Mobile Devices inside the Church hidden or visible. This I have only observed in Africa and I find it not only disturbing but also shameful. How can someone do this to GOD and a Man of GOD?

We both know that Funerals are for African Women a very good opportunity to share tears while looking for a husband among the mourners. Something is seriously wrong with us Africans, I can tell you.

Ok, anyway, I have to rush now to pick up my new car and I am so excited about it I can tell you. Give my greetings to Princess Katharina and tell her, next time we meet sweets will be given to her from her Candyman.

Blessed week, Steven

Dear Steven, Kumasi, 07.03.2015

I have told Princess Katharina about the sweets and she asked me to tell you not to wait too long to visit us as she is missing your treats and sweet loving care.

Yes, you are right, something is wrong with us and I for myself have always thought that the foundation of human live is not our body, is not our soul and spirit, is not nature around us but is the lust that determines our life so much, drives us always forward. I have come so far to the conclusion, without lust, life would not be possible as life is not only existence, but a movement, a process, something that is in us and forces us each and every moment of our being here on earth to take the next step in life.

Check the words from Socrates and Aristotle that give good explanations for this while yet I think they are missing a few but significant points which have to be added to their teachings as knowledge and wisdom has moved on, besides Jesus Christ had come our way.

So, on that note Adam was a Human Body with everything we also have, a bit of brain, with not much intelligence, knowledge or wisdom equipped and a woman at his site, he was even not able to control or make good use out of being both naked with all chances, if you know what I mean. It was only after they were clothed and had to leave the Paradise, that they had two sons. When did they start to make them? Not during the time they were innocent at heart and body, but when they disobeyed GOD and violated his word. The moment they reflected on themselves and saw each other as human beings and of different sex instead of only GOD’s creation with a certain mandate given, Babies were born. I find it interesting to note that even GOD had asked them to be fruitful and multiply, but for the first couple on earth this only happened after the dismissal from Paradise; somehow significant and interesting to think further along this line.

But we have to do this another time as we get ready to pack our bags for Summer Holidays in Barbados with sunny beaches, great food, exotic drinks, hot women to enjoy (do not tell Erica, she will hate me for that!) and just having great fun all the time with nothing to worry but all to take in to give strength for another eleven months of hard work to come.

As always, your friend Thomas

Dear Thomas, Accra, 04.05.2015

I hope Erica did not see you too often starring at the bottoms of the nice Ladies on Barbados beaches and your phantasy going wild feeling your manhood between your legs growing (sorry to mention it but are we not all only human beings and it this not the most natural thing on earth, I mean this desire to be fruitful and multiply must come from somewhere, not only from the words in the Bible but from practical steps we humans have to take, right?).

My father always used to say, a Man cannot eat Palm Soup every day. I guess yours said Light Soup, which is not light, but it is the same.

My new car, I am telling you, makes the girls around me go wild and crazy. They all see me in the posh red car from UK sitting and enjoying myself. I always use excuses for my wife so I can go out in it alone and have fun. When I see a nice girl standing in the heat of the African afternoon by the roadside it would be a disgrace on my name not to offer her a ride while checking her out from outside and inside very well, someone can never know. Life is full of chances and opportunities you cannot simply pass by, am I right or am I lying? We only live once, so we must better make the best use out of it that is my motto always. Tomorrow can be my last day and what disgrace it would be not having had enjoyed myself on earth very well, right?

By the way, I forgot to share with you that last week I got promoted to be the Branch Manager of my company. My Boss said, he likes my efforts to make the company more profitable and that he sees a great future in me. Oh man, I tell you, this has motivated me so much that now my wife has started already to complain that I am not at home but only work, work, work. You should see the salary that I get now, amazing, I was never ever dreaming about so much money each months in my hands. This opens up new ideas in me and sets a lot of energy free that I even think of one day to be my own Boss in my own company that will grow so big, you will not believe it. I have Adrenalin in me too much that I can make three Ladies happy at the same time…I am telling you the truth.

So, I must leave now. As usual with my greetings to your wife, I will always be your Steven

Dear Steven, Kumasi, 09.06.2015

Congratulations for your promotion and honestly, you deserve it and much more. I know how it feels to get such an emotional boost through more responsibilities and money that comes with it. It can blow your mind and motive you even to much harder work. That is how we grow in business and for that matter in life, for sure.

When we got our first child, Johannes, oh my GOD, I was over the moon, so emotional, I couldn’t find the right words to express myself. My brain was somewhere else. I was only full of joy and happy feelings. It is not by opening a Coke to taste the feeling, but to be right in the middle of real life experiences like holding your child after nine months in your wife’s body in your arms. It was giving me such a great sense of responsibility, definitely maturity and sense that my life matters more than ever not only to me, more so to another helpless human being like he was.

Sometimes I discover that I am too emotional in such things. I wish I could take life more relaxed, standing above things, the bad and the good once. But I guess, we are simply only bodies filled with emotions and a brain that tries to make sense out of it all to give us structure in life and a direction.

With my boys it is great also, as last two weeks we were beating our old rivals very well in the city tournament for the local football trophy. After the match we were all hugging and kissing each other as we could not believe our victory as the match was really tough with plenty of good teams around I must say.

My wife is now calling me to come to eat and when she is demanding this, I cannot other but follow her instructions so that in the night she is in a good mood for having some adult fun with me…you know what I am saying, right?

As always, stay blessed and healthy, Thomas

Dear Thomas, Accra, 10.07.2015

My wife was so angry about the poor performance of our daughter at school that she did not stop shouting on her for hours. It is true as the old Greek Philosopher Heraclites said, it is very difficult for some people to control their anger, so I wonder how much more is it to bring someone’s lust under control. Anger can burn away and cool down like charcoal, but lust is like a driving force inside us to make us move ahead in life. Every moment of our life our body produces hormones for lustful life no matter whether we like it or not as this is part of our human being. Our brain is just a small portion of and in our life, our natural instincts are also there to take control of our life. The brain has a very difficult job to do to make sense out of it all and have its say in the midst of contradicting influences on us that want to mess us up very well. Even we are not like animals that cannot reflect on themselves but have conscious minds about their actions and thinking, yet watching some people around me I often think they are worse than instinct driven animals to be quite honest with you.

It is not because of that, that some Doctors give their Patience medication to influence their inner chemistry to function normal again? We are not aware of these things too much and seem to ignore it in daily life but to me it is important that someone knows about it very well and sees his own life in that light. Our brain alone cannot make us as humans and develop our life very well from strength to strength, from knowledge to wisdom as animals also have a brain to make them live. The connections inside our brain and our special inner chemistry make us think about ourselves and the environment we live in.

Sorry, I have to end here now as the kids outside are fighting over same stupid issues. Stay blessed, Steven

Dear Steven, Kumasi, 12.08.2015

You think too much, my friend! Take it easy and do not allow yourself to swing your mind always to the extremes in life. To live a balanced life is much better for your body and mental health, I am telling you.

The other day my small boy told me his dream, a very big dream! When he has come of age, he wants to be an inventor and make life so comfortable for all people. He was smiling all over his face, when he said it to me and I laughed about his enthusiasm as he is not aware of all the challenges that will come his way and the limitations other humans have set for his ambitious ideas.

But I was asking myself for a moment what drives us humans to come up with ideas like operation on the open heart to replace them or flying to the moon and beyond to see what is out there? I wonder! Who is telling us that we should engage on such paths instead of being content with what we have and who we are. It seems to me that there is an invisible driving force behind it all that never allows us to stand still. Yes, GOD is asking us to strive for wisdom always but funny enough, when I look around and hear around there is no wisdom that mankind has not yet thought of. Maybe over time parts of it get forgotten, then a renaissance pops up from somewhere and puts old wisdom in new wine bottles to sell it as the latest and best wisdom ever seen and tasted.

But this cannot be the answer, I think. Knowledge is different from wisdom as knowledge is the ongoing collection of right information on matters concerning mankind and its surrounding while wisdom is the overall and constant collection of knowledge about the way humans should pursue their lives; ideas always thought of from the beginning of our life on earth highlighted in our Christian or other Believers Faith.

As human thinking and actions are the results of the extremes – we can only know Black when we know White – and our daily heartbeat demands from us to breath and sustain ourselves in a developing world, we are between Lust and Un-Lust, human beings that try to make sense out of it all what concerns us and our personal and individual assignment.

As the saying goes, the stupid man has the best sex. I often think that thinking too much is not the best way to find happiness in life. Sometimes it comes to me that I think too much thinking, too much knowing about life matters is not the best to do while too small thinkers are vulnerable to be exploited by people with a lot of know-how, something that is also not good. So, a good balance in between seems to be the optimum, not to bright, not to dump.

Anyway, food is on the table and I must follow the shouting of my wife. Greetings from us all here, Thomas.

Dear Thomas, Accra, 12.12.2015

I sometimes wonder, is not GOD responsible for all the mess that happens around us here on earth as if he would not have given a free will to go wrong ways, we would still live in Paradise and everything would be in best order. Using us like a puppet on a string would have been for him just fine, no disturbances by his people once created.

But on the other hand I think he knew this would have mend a standstill in human development, besides worshiping, acknowledging and appreciating him and so on.

So, basically it is that our Lust and Un-Lust are the driving forces behind our development, pushing us and pushing us ever more into the future, while our brain is the instrument, the computer that makes sense out of it all, structures it, and remembers what has been achieved in human history. Education, Tradition and of course our Christian or Muslim believes give us the necessary guidance not to float around in time and space but to give life firm left and right pillars along which to move ahead.

Oh, my GOD, life is quite something, I am telling you. As young men we have never understood the principles of it. When someone is old and matured in having observed the world and has thought about it deeply with increasing knowledge and wisdom, it is only than that he starts to honestly appreciate life as a journey to someone’s own destiny with an unfolding assignment before his inner senses and outer eyes.

So, let us end this matter here for now and simply relax ourselves in us with joy and happiness in our hearts and souls.

Blessed time wherever you are, Steven

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, [email protected] , phone +233(0)265078287, 07.11.2016