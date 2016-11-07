Help Us Bring Back Our Son - Couple Appeals To IGP,Attorney General

Our ability to read and comprehend the English Language is of crucial importance, especially in our part of the world. Without it, we are lost and stand a higher chance of being deceived or cheated in a host of things.

This is exactly what has happened to Kofi Benjamin and his wife Comfort Arthur who because of their inability to read and write are on the verge of loosing their one and half year old second son ,Jeff Okyere who was wrongfully adopted to Slovania by some unknown whites and are appealing to the inspector General of Police Mr John Kudalor and the Attorney General of Ghana to help them bring back their son.

Narrating how the sad incident happened, Kofi Benjamin who spoke to Odifour Asare aka Otwinoko host of ‘Nyasem hwe’show on Hot 93.9fm,indicated that:

“I live with my wife and kids at Tema Dowenya and we trade in Apketeshie.One of our numerous customers by name Paa Kwesi aka Old Soldier told us that his mother by name Maa Lizzy is in the business of helping people seek greener pastures abroad;America Toronto. so he’ll tell her to help us. At the time, my wife had given birth to our second son Jeff, so I asked if it will be possible for us to go with our son. He called his mum and she said it was possible. Maa Lizzy told us that she has some white friends who take people abroad and are even interested in people with kids. The arrangement was for us to work eighteen years abroad. I wanted to tell my parents about it, but she told us not to tell our family because she doesn’t allow third parties in her business. She told us that since I am an electrician, I will pursue that career and my wife will be do house work on our arrival”,Kofi Benjamin told Odifour

Kofi Benjamin who was almost in tears continued that Maa Lizzy who owns an orphanage at Kasoa told them they have to go and sign some documents at the court in Swedru since they were traveling According to him,the woman told him she would like to go to the court with only his wife and kid.

“After going to the court,the woman deceived us by telling us that,they would like to go with only our son Jeff before later they would let us join our son.She took GHC4,400 from us that they would use it to facilitate our documents but the white people would take care of our son’s documents.”,he revealed

Okyere further stressed that,Maa Lizzy told them to meet her at a hotel so they can sign the final documents, but when they got there,to his utter dismay,Maa Lizzy, who was accompanied by her lawyer again didn��t allow him(Kofi Benjamin) to enter the hotel room and meet with the white people with the reason that he wasn’t at the court with them..

According to Okyere’s wife ,when they entered the hotel room Maa Lizzy introduced her to the white people and before she could sign the document,she was told that they were taking her son to Toronto and that she and her husband would join their son later.

But because they could not read and write, they gave the copy of their documents to some one to read the content to them only to be told that their son has been taken to Slovania and not Toronto. When they confronted Maa Lizzy,she paid back their GHC 4,400 she took to facilitate their documents with the assurance of letting the white people bring back their son.

Maa Lizzy till date has failed to bring back their son and though they have reported the matter to the Tema police station ,they are yet to hear something productive from the police.

They are therefore appealing to the inspector general of police and the Attorney general to help them bring back their son.