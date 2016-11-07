MTN Ghana Wins Three IPR Awards

The telecommunications leader, MTN Ghana, for the second consecutive year was awarded the PR Organization of the Year in the telecommunication sector.

In addition, MTN’s Heroes of Change CSR programme won the Best Community Relations Programme of the Year while the Senior Manager for its Corporate Communications Department, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, was adjudged PR Discovery of the Year.

The Corporate Service Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, said, “MTN is very excited to receive these awards which reinforce the company’s interest in implementing creative ways of communicating with its stakeholders.”

She added that “MTN Ghana considers Communications and Public Relations very critical to its business growth and sustainability. This is why the company continues to implement strategies that will enable it build goodwill amongst all of its stakeholders.”

According to Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, MTN is a successful African story and it will continue to grow through the implementation of consistent, strategic and creative Public Relations and other initiatives.

She indicated that MTN won the highly coveted PR Organization of the Year award, based on the effective and well-executed PR strategy used to communicate the Mobile Money service during the Mobile Money month.

Mrs. Lumor noted that the campaign successfully rekindled interest in the Mobile Money service by projecting MTN Mobile Money as the most convenient way of transferring money.

“Currently, the subscriber base has grown to approximately 7.8 million registered customers, with over 48,000 Mobile Money agents performing over 40 million transactions monthly across the country,” she stated.

The Heroes of Change programme was also awarded for its ability to unearth, celebrate and support people who have brightened lives and improve livelihood in their communities. With the MTN Heroes of Change programme, MTN, manifests its commitment to the socio-economic development of Ghana by helping improve the quality of lives through sustainable social interventions in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The programme, has won several awards, including the CSR Project of the year 2014 awarded by the Head of State Award Scheme.

Commenting on the PR Discovery of the Year award, Mrs Lumor emphasised that in many ways the award is a reflection of the quality of human resource they have at MTN and the invaluable support they continue to receive from their stakeholders as they strive to build and maintain a reputation for MTN.”

November 6, 2016 MTN Ghana received three awards at the 5th Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Excellence Awards held in Accra.

The IPR Excellence Awards aims at honoring and generating public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of Public Relations units to their organizations.

It was also instituted to promote professionalism in the practice of PR in Ghana.