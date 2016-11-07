Fresh blow for Springboks as Smit suffers injury

South Africa's flanker Roelof Smit scores a try during the international Test match against Barbarians on November 5, 2016. By Justin Tallis (AFP/File)

London (AFP) - South Africa flanker Roelof Smit is likely to miss the rest of his country's tour of Europe after suffered a suspected torn bicep on Monday.

Smit sustained the injury while attempting a tackle during a training session with the Springboks in London on Monday.

The 23-year-old is awaiting the results of a scan but looks set to be ruled out of South Africa's Tests against England, Italy and Wales.

It is another blow for South Africa after Jesse Kriel was ruled out of the three Test Matches with a leg injury sustained during Saturday's 31-31 Wembley draw with the Barbarians.

Kriel has been replaced by Rohan Janse van Rensburg for the remainder of the tour and coach Allister Coetzee must now find another replacement for Smit.

"He's at the hospital and we are awaiting the result of a scan but it looks like a possibility he might lose out on the rest of the tour," Coetzee said on Monday.

"It could be a bicep tear. We'll get confirmation but it might be the end of his tour. He was attempting a tackle and there was a hyperextension of the arm."

Coetzee is under pressure following South Africa's recent poor run of results, including a record 57-15 defeat by New Zealand last month.

They needed two late tries to force a draw with the Baa-Baas and will be underdogs when they take on England at Twickenham this weekend.

However, Coetzee is boosted by the arrival of several of his more experienced players, including JP Pietersen, Bryan Habana and Warren Whiteley, who joined up with the squad on Sunday.

"A week is a long time in rugby. We feel like we started last night, we had a full complement of the Springboks team at our first team meeting," Coetzee said.

"You get the feeling it's a big week, the start of the so-called official tour. We are raring to go.

"We are definitely the underdogs, we are playing the second-best team in the world who are on a nine-game winning streak.

"They won all three Tests in Australia so there is a lot of confidence in the English side."