A Law Lecturer at the GIMPA School of Law, Clement Akapame, is optimistic the Supreme Court's judgement on the Electoral Commission's suit challenging the High Court's decision to overturn the disqualification of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom from the December election, will bring some finality to the issue.

The Supreme Court on Monday threw out the EC's case challenging Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s disqualification, and ordered the Commission to rather extend the nomination period to the close of Tuesday, November,8 2016, for all disqualified presidential aspirants.

Charlotte Osei

Speaking on Citi Prime News, Mr. Akapame said the Supreme Court's judgement will give all the disqualified aspirants another opportunity to correct mistakes on their nomination forms, thus “bringing some finality to the question of hearing.”

He was however quick to add that, the court's order “will open the question as to whether or not some of the issues being complained about by the EC are errors that can be corrected or issues that border on criminality as the EC has pointed out in relation to Papa Kwesi Nduom.”

Mr. Akapame argued that, since all the twelve aspirants that were disqualified had different levels of errors, “we need to find out how the EC intends to implement this directive of the Supreme Court. ”

“The directive is clear that if there are errors; allow those errors to be corrected; so now that is where the challenge is. Particularly in the suit of Papa Kwesi Nduom, we have not addressed the issue as to whether or not what Richard Aseda did amounts to an error or not..”

He therefore suggested that the EC , “for the purposes of moving forward, should invite all the 12 disqualified aspirants and see how these errors can be corrected.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana