48 companies honored for contribution to oil and gas

Outstanding organizations and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the country's oil and gas sector have been awarded in this year's Ghana Oil and Gas Awards.

A total of forty-eight (48) awardees were honored at this year's event.

The Director at Xodus Communications Limited, organizers of the event, Richard Abbey Jnr said the awards represent a cross-section of oil and gas stakeholders ranging from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, and insurers, among others.

According to the organizers, “the awards recognizes achievements from local and international companies involved in the Ghana oil and gas sector and rewards those that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward.”

Among some of the awards conferred on the night were; Project Of The Year -The TEN Project by the Jubilee partners; Excellence In Drilling And Exploration – Tullow Oil; Woman Of Excellence Award-Ivy Apea-Owusu; Product Innovation Award -Fuel Connect; Exemplary Leadership In Policy Initiative – Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah; Outstanding Leadership Award, Downstream – Mr. Agyemang Duah.

Others included; Hospitality Company Of The Year – Eagles Lodges; Rising Star Award (Sponsored By Acreaty Ghana Ltd) – Dr. Kofi Amoa Abban; Oil And Gas Policy Activists Of The Year – ACEP; Exemplary Entrepreneurship Award – Ivy Manly-Spain C.EO of Hills Oil; Customer Oriented Oil Company Of The Year – Unity Oil, Baj Freight And Logistics Ltd – Best Cooperate Partnership Award and CEO of Chase Petroleum, Daniel Amoah was conferred with “The Life Time Achievement Award.”

Nominated categories

In the nominated categories, Blue Ocean Investment Ltd was awarded the Promising Oil & Gas Company, Downstream; Oil & Gas Logistics Company Of The Year – Baj Freight And Logistics Ltd; Lubricant Product Of The Year – Total Quartz 9000, Sustainable Local Initiative Award – Technip; Oil & Gas Institution Of The Year – All Nations University College.

In addition, the Depot Of The Year went to Tema Fuel Company, Indigenous Oil Company Of The Year, Downstream – Allied Oil; Indigenous Oil Company Of The Year, Upstream – Consolidated Shipping Company, Promising Oil & Gas Company, Upstream Which Was (Sponsored By Mcottley Holdings) went to Damco Rigworld Gh Ltd.

Also, a Subsidiary of Rigworld International won the Excellence in Health Safety, Environment and Quality, Upstream.

The Chief Executive of Rigworld International Services, Dr. Kofi Abban also won the Oil & Gas Personality Of The Year Upstream; Brand Of The Year – Shell, Oil & Gas Service Company Of The Year (Catering) -Transatlantic Catering Services, Oil & Gas Service Company Of The Year (Waste Management) went to Zoil Services Ltd, Best Growing Oil And Gas Company Of The Year; S.O Frimpong Company Limited, Lube Manufacturing Company Of The Year; Tema Lube Company, LPG Marketing Company Of The Year; Hills Oil Marketing Co. Ltd, Excellence In Health, Safety, Environment and Quality; Downstream, JK Horgle Transport, Emerging Brand went to Puma Energy, Oil & Gas Service Company Of The Year (Lifting); Jon Moore International.

Other award categories

Meanwhile other award categories included; Recruitment Company Of The Year – L'ainee Services, Engineering and Construction Company – Modec Ghana Ltd, Oil & Gas Financial Service Provider Of The Year – Fidelity Bank Gh Ltd, Marketing Campaign Of The Year – Top Oil; Consultancy Company Of The Year – Shawbell Consulting, Oil & Gas Personality Of The Year Downstream – Mrs. Abigail Asolange Harlley, Chief Executive of AI Energy.

James K. Ahiadome Transport & Co. Ltd won The Haulage Company Of The Year and Entrepreneur Of the year went to Mr. James K. Ahiadome, Chief Executive of JK Ahiadome Transport and Company, Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility, Upstream; Modec Ghana Ltd.

Furthermore, the Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility, Downstream was taken by Vivo Energy, Bulk Distributing Company Of The Year; Go Energy, Oil Marketing Company Of The Year; Total Petroleum Ghana Limited, C.E.O Of The Year Downstream; Dr. Kwaku Frimpong (Frimps), C.E.O Of The Year, Upstream; Macdonald Vasnani (Conship).

The occasion was graced by His Majesty Nana Otoobour Djan Kwesi II, Chief of Aburi, Mr. Agyemang Duah – President of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies Ghana, Dr. Paul Fynn, Chancellor of the Wisconsin University College and Professor Nana Essilfie Conduah who are members of the Awarding Board, Director of Special Services Petroleum Commission, representatives of British High Commission, Nigerian High Commission and Canadian High Commission.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana