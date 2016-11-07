NPP group embarks on campaign to reduce spoiled ballots

Members of a group calling itself the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Friends of Rebecca Akufo-Addo, are on a door to door campaign educating the electorate on how to vote on December 7.

Their aim is to minimize the number of spoiled ballots, which were high at the 2012 general elections.

Speaker after speaker at the group’s official inaugural ceremony in the Tamale Central Constituency, urged all NPP loyalists to convince their friends in other political parties, to vote for change on December 7.

The Tamale Central NPP women’s Organizer, Suraya Abdul Manan, told Citi News the NPP is now attractive to Ghanaian women especially those in the Northern Region.

She encouraged Ghanaian women to ignore the governing National Democratic Congress’ vile propaganda against the NPP’s Presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and endorse his candidature on December 7.

According to Suraya Abdul Manan, President John Dramani Mahama has outlived his usefulness as President.

She said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo deserved to win the December 7 Presidential election, to restore the Kufour-led NPP administration’s pro-poor programmes such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Capitation Grant, School Feeding Programme (SFP) and the National Youth Employment Agency (NYEP).

She claimed that most petty traders especially women in the Northern Region, were out of business due to the Mahama’s economic mismanagement.

The NPP Tamale Central Constituency Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Ibrahim Barhama Anyass, commended the Friends of Rebecca Akufo Addo group for their loyalty.

He reaffirmed his pledge to serve the interest of the Tamale Central Constituency when he’s given the nod.

Dr. Ibrahim Anyass said the NDC had nothing new to offer Ghanaians for which reason in his estimation change is necessary on December 7. He assured Ghanaians that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will assuage their plight when elected President.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana