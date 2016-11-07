Vivo Energy Wins Top Awards At GOGA 2016

Accra, Ghana – 7TH November 2016: Vivo Energy Ghana, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded products, has won two prestigious awards at the 2016 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards.

Vivo Energy Ghana emerged as the winner of Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, while its brand Shell emerged as the Brand of the Year.

Receiving the Brand of the Year Award, the Marketing Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Jerry Boachie-Danquah expressed his appreciation to customers, retailers and staff for the award: “There are over 80 Oil Marketing Companies in Ghana and we feel very proud to have won Brand of the Year. We want to thank our cherished customers for their loyalty and commitment to the Shell brand over the past 88 years and also commend our hardworking staff and retailers for their dedication and commitment to business excellence.”

“The Shell brand has, over the years, delivered on its main promise of serving Ghanaians with nothing but quality fuels and lubricants that will not only keep their engines clean but also help them save on cost. The inclusion of value added services at the forecourt and shops has also made it convenient for customers to have access to a wide range of products under one roof. Our aim is to provide an exceptional retail experience at our service stations, reaching more people with better products and services,” said Mr. Boachie-Danquah.

Commenting on the award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, the Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum indicated that this was the second time Vivo Energy Ghana had won that particular award.

“We want to make a real and lasting difference to the communities in which we operate through our community investment initiatives, especially because we employ local people and serve local businesses and individuals. We want to create lasting social and economic benefit for these communities and engage with them to earn their respect and trust,” she said.

Mrs Kum commented on some of the impactful community investment initiatives that the company had run, including the My Road Safety, My Life programme, which is being implemented in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission; the Energy for Education Project; the Breathing Space Project; the Bonanza School Challenge; the Clean a Space, Save a Life Project, among others.

The prestigious Ghana Oil and Gas Awards is an initiative of Xodus Communications Limited and endorsed by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, which recognises the achievements from local and international companies involved in Ghana’s oil and gas sector.





The Excellence In Csr And Brand Of The Year Awards