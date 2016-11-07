With exactly 30 days to the December 7 election, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer John Dramani Mahama believes he is winning.

Titled ‘The Homestretch’, the President spoke about how humbled he is to have been given the opportunity to govern and thanked Ghanaians for the support.

“These gains could certainly not have been possible without the blessings of our God Almighty, your patriotism, sense of duty and dedication to the development and economic progress of Ghana,” the President said.

He spoke about some difficulties decisions he had had to take, his achievements and what he would do for Ghanaians in the coming years.

“In the coming years, I pledge to implement more robust interventions including the National Anti-corruption Action Plan (NACAP) to make corruption unattractive and a higher risk activity,” the letter said.

Read the letter below:

THE HOMESTRETCH

A letter to my teeming supporters and Ghanaians in general, with a month to go for the December 7 elections

My Dear Brothers and Sisters, We are winning the race! Only God knows the full extent of my gratitude to the good people of Ghana. For giving me, John Dramani Mahama, the rare opportunity to serve you as President, I remain humbled and eternally grateful.

Every passing day has come with its own challenges but I must say on the balance, our collective gains have been overwhelming. These gains could certainly not have been possible without the blessings of our God Almighty, your patriotism, sense of duty and dedication to the development and economic progress of Ghana.

It is these attributes that have propelled me when the going got tough. I stayed focused, listened to your suggestions, took responsibility as your leader and pursued the Agenda for Transformation notwithstanding the adverse global and domestic environment, which greeted the beginning of my administration in 2013.

The fall in commodity prices; almost a year-long election petition, which ended up with the Supreme Court of Ghana upholding the true will of the people; the market fires and the inferno at the Central Medical Stores in Tema among others, are just a few of the obstacles we overcame.

For example, as a result of the fire that gutted the Central Medical Stores, we lost the strategic stock of medications including food supplements for children and pregnant women. Ghana is up and Rising. In our difficult moments, my government has shown sensitivity to the plight of the Ghanaian.

Till this date, my appointees and I have taken pay cuts to support efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality. A directive to provide government vehicles with specialised number plates (green) is being implemented. Apart from this, ministers and political appointees were migrated onto the prepaid metering system for electricity supply and billing.

As a social democratic party in government we have taken steps to rationalise the anomalies in the Electricity Company's billing system to the relief of consumers. Recently, students' loans have been reviewed upwards with an enhanced package for fresh students and the producer price of cocoa has been increased to an all-time high.

-Myjoyonline