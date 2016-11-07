By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

On November 7, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on the phone with Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry at the initiative of the Egyptian party.

The two diplomats exchanged views on the key issues of the regional agenda, with an emphasis on the situation in Syria and the resolution of the Syrian crisis, including Moscow-Cairo cooperation in the UN Security Council.

Mr Lavrov and Mr Shoukry also touched upon practical issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation.