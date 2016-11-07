Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Egypt | 7 November 2016 16:04 CET

Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

On November 7, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on the phone with Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry at the initiative of the Egyptian party.

The two diplomats exchanged views on the key issues of the regional agenda, with an emphasis on the situation in Syria and the resolution of the Syrian crisis, including Moscow-Cairo cooperation in the UN Security Council.

Mr Lavrov and Mr Shoukry also touched upon practical issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation.

