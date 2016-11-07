AGA invests US$20,000 in youth training





Stories from Richard Owusu-Akyaw.

Multinational mining firm AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) has allocated US$20,000 into youth apprenticeship training in Obuasi in the area of auto-electrical and welding fabrication programme.

The three month auto-electrical and welding fabrication programme seeks to train and produce 20 marketable young engineering apprentices, with practical skills for various employment opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

Nineteen males and one female have been selected from five communities – Binsere, New Dokyiwaa, Anyinam, Sanso and Bidiem – to be awarded intermediate certificates in auto-electricals, welding and fabrication after the training programme.

Mr. Kelepile Dintwe, Vice President of Sustainability at AGA, indicated that the training was intended to equip young men and women from the Obuasi Municipality to pursue their own livelihood independently, and contribute to the economy of Ghana.

He noted that the intervention is part of AGA's offers as a partner to the development of the Obuasi community, and charged the authorities at the facility to make sure that the trainees are equipped.

On the relationship between AGA and the communities, Mr. Kelepile explained that partnership can only be sustained if the mine is operating well and coexisting well, giving the assurance that the AGA will continue to see its host communities as critical social partners, and, therefore, will do everything possible to cultivate and preserve the healthy relationship in this partnership.

According to him, a healthy partnership in environment is always held sustainably well, and each partner openly demonstrates a level of commitment.

“AGA is very proud to be part of solutions in the modern and fast paced era of evolving global environment of business by its business values and ethics, in terms of how it carries out business daily in the operations, even in a corporate office,” he stressed.

According to him, the relationship between the training centre and the residents of Obuasi has been growing, with a number of 73 apprentices, of which five are natives of Obuasi, graduating from the training centre.

Nana Ampofo-Bekoe, Sustainability Manager at AGA, noted that the AGA is wrapping up the implementation of its 2016 Community Investment Programme with a sound technical skills training in engineering disciplines for interested and qualified youth from selected communities on a pilot basis.

He revealed that the multinational firm has trained over 500 apprentices in the last decade, adding that the restructuring of the mine, which began in 2013, saw the programme being put on hold.

According to him, the Sustainability Division, upon consultation with key stakeholders, decided to re-commence the programme through the pilot scheme.

Explaining eligibility for the programme, Ampofo-Bekoe said due to the short duration of the apprenticeship training, it is only viable to train individuals with a certain level of know-how in practical, technical and theoretical aspects of the engineering technician field, hence the intermediate certificate.

The apprentices were given safety boots, overalls and related learning kits for the training.

Nana Asirifi Asare II, the Krontihene of New Edubiase, on behalf of the New Edubiase Traditional Council, admonished the 20 selected youth to take advantage of the programme to equip themselves and learn more.

He lauded the AGA for their continuous support to the people of Adansi, adding that they should not rest on their oars.