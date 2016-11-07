The Omanhene of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hima Dekyi IV, has described the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as honest, and a man of peace, and has urged all politicians and Ghanaians to emulate his traits.

According to Obrempong Hima Dekyi IV, “the culture of our time does not reward courage, except long after those displaying the courage have passed from the scenes”, stressing that “that shouldn't be the case. They must be celebrated whilst they are with us.”

Recounting a statement made by the NPP flagbearer, where he stated that “I am not a perfect man, but I am an honest man”, the Upper Dixcove Omanhene reiterated this by adding that “an honest man you are, indeed. You are an honest man, and we're very proud of you as an honest man.”

Obrempong Hima Dekyi IV wondered how many politicians can make such a bold claim, explaining that “they know when they make such pronouncements, people will come in with examples of their shortfalls to challenge such claims, and as a result they would dare not make such pronouncements. But you have been able to make such a statement.”

The Omanhene of Upper Dixcove made this known on Saturday, November 5, when the NPP flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, as part of his campaign tour of the Ahanta West constituency, on the 2nd day of his 3-day tour of the Western Region.

“There are a few men I revere a lot, and from whom I want to learn a lot. Nana Addo, you are one of such men. I must admit, this afternoon, that you're a hero. You are a mentor – a person whom we always advise our children to learn from,” Obrempong Hima Dekyi IV said.

He continued, “The greatest want of this world is the want of men – men who cannot be bought or sold; men who, in their inward souls, are true and honest; men who do not fear to call sin by its right name; men whose conscience is as true to duty as the needle is to the pole; men who will stand for the right, though the heaven falls. Such a man you are.”

On the politics of insults being embarked by some political parties in this year's campaign, Obrempong Hima Dekyi IV, commended the NPP flagbearer for keeping his campaign clean and based on issues.

“Ever since you began your campaigns, I have never heard you insulting anybody. You have kept the sheet very clean and it is highly commendable. We urge all politicians to emulate you. You have waited patiently in the midst of trials and afflictions, and you have never been moved.

“You have never been known for violence. Because of your love for Ghana, you accepted the verdict of the election petition even though you disagreed with it. You are a man of peace,” he added.

In the event of Nana Akufo-Addo's victory in the December elections, he appealed to the NPP flagbearer to help protect the lands of Dixcove from the effects of sea erosion by constructing a sea defense wall for the town.

He further appealed for the setting up of a nursing training in Dixcove, as well as the construction of a deplorable nature of the town roads.

Nana Kwasi Agyeman IX, the Omanhene of Lower Dixcove, who was also present, expressed solidarity with the sentiments of Obrempong Hima Dekyi IV.