The Flagbearer of the People's National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama, has described as “agents of other parties”, the PNC members who are demanding the resignation of some party executives.

The supporters besieged the party’s headquarters demanding the immediate removal of the PNC National Chairman, Bernard Mornah, and the General Secretary, Atik Mohammed.

According to the irate supporters, the leadership of these two executives has contributed to the dwindling fortunes of the PNC.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Mahama said true members of the PNC would have been focused on supporting the party’s fight at the High Court to overturn his disqualification from the 2016 presidential race by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“They have not been focused on the crisis ahead of the PNC. And the crisis ahead of the PNC is my disqualification; so anybody who loves PNC would be working to get me back and to get our campaign back on track. There were some people who were there that we now know are not PNC members. They are agents of provocation in the party,” the PNC Flagbearer stated.

Dr. Mahama also declared his support for the embattled National Chairman and General Secretary, saying they had been working to get him back on the ballot paper.

“I have confidence in my Chairman and my General Secretary… Since this disqualification, we have worked together to make sure I get on the ballot; which is the major thing for all PNC supporters and officials, and anybody who is not looking at it that way is an agent of another party,” he said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana