Accra Psychiatric Hospital nurses unmoved by ?300, 000 bailout, still on strike

Nurses at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital have refused to back down on their strike despite the release of GHc300,000 and some medication to the hospital by government.

The spokesperson for the Psychiatric Nurses Group, Philemon Anning said they will only go back to work if the promises made to them at the National Labour â€‹Commission are fully fulfilled.

Nurses at the hospital on Monday, October 31, began an indefinite strike due to inadequate protection from aggressive inmates and lack of basic logistics at the facility.

The nurses complained that the lack medication for patients makes patients unstable, thereby endangering their lives and the lack of logistics makes it difficult for them to effectively discharge their duties.

The National Labour Commission on Wednesday directed the nurses to return to work as the Health Ministry worked to resolve issues at the hospital.

On Thursday, the hospital received a sum of GHc300,000, and medication worth GHc120,000 and other consumables.

But the spokesperson for the Psychiatric Nurses Group, Philemon Anning says their checks at the hospital's pharmacy proved that the claim by the ministry was false.

He added that some of the other logistics including detergents and gloves delivered to the hospital will last for less than two months, contrary to an agreement they had at a Labour Commission meeting last week.

"For food I think we have gotten somewhere per what management has told us, talking about the logistics we were only informed that it is only the gloves that could last up to 6 months but others such as the detergent, the spirits and what have you they have not arrived," the spokesperson of the nurses told Joy News' Maxwell Agbagba on Monday.

He said they would confirm with the management if really they have received an amount of Ghc300,000 from the ministry as they have been told.

