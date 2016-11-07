Mahama promises tomato factory for Akomadan residents

President John Dramani Mahama is promising tremenduous improvement in the lives of residents living in Akomadan, a farming community in the Offinso North district of the Ashanti region.

He says the second term of his government will not only establish a tomato factory in the area to process the produce which go waste but also manage post harvest losses to ensure tomato is produced in all seasons.

President Mahama has been addressing the chiefs and people of Akomadan and Abofuor in the Offinso North and South districts on the day two of his 4-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

It follows an appeal by the Akomadanhene, Nana Akuamoah Boateng II to the president to help establish a tomato factory to provide market for tomato farmers in the area.

According to President Mahama, government, having recognized the important role played by Akomadan and Afrancho as two most viable tomato producing communities in Ghana, is providing the area with an irrigation facility.

He said the first phase of the project, 60 hectares has been completed with the second phase expected to commence soon.

This, President Mahama says forms part of efforts to ensure tomato farmers produce tomatoes throughout the year and regularly feed the tomato factory that would be constructed in the area.

President Mahama also announced plans to re-establish the area as a cocoa producing hub as Cocoa Board distributes seedlings to farmers.

According to him, though Akomadan used to be one of the leading cocoa producers, the 1983 drought destroyed large cocoa farms.

But the new programme being implemented by Cocoa Board will help restore the area’s lost glory in cocoa production.

This he says will contribute towards Ghana’s aim of achieving over 1 million metric tons of cocoa in the next three years.