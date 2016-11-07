“Africa and us: Common challenges and prospects based on data from the African Economic Outlook 2016” (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 10 November 2016)

On Thursday, 10th November, at 3.00 p.m. a presentation will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation entitled “Africa and us: Common challenges and prospects based on data from the African Economic Outlook 2016”; an event promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian geopolitical magazine LIMES, together with the OECD, the Association of European Parliamentarians with Africa (AWEPA), FCA and CNH Industrial.

The African continent is a priority for Italian foreign policy. It is extremely important for economic diplomacy, has a crucial role to play in the global geopolitical balance, is a primary point of contact for the management of migration and regional conflict resolution, and is also a fundamental reference for the promotion of coexistence between religions.

Introduced by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mario Giro, and by the Italian section of the organisation of European and African parliamentarians, Lia Quartapelle, it will provide an opportunity for journalists to attend the presentation of the OECD's “African Economic Outlook 2016” report.

The document which, as every year, takes stock of economic and social development in the African continent, will be presented by Mario Pezzini, Director of the OECD Development Centre, and discussed with institutional representatives with a particular interest in African affairs, the Ambassadors of Guinea, Mozambique, Tunisia, Uganda and representatives of FCA and CNH International.

Moderated by Limes Director Lucio Caracciolo, the conference will be wound up by Elisabetta Belloni, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Journalists, photographers and TV crews interested in following the event are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the interactive form and selecting the event they are interested in at http://mae.accreditationsystem.info/ITA/Indice.asp

The application must be accompanied, unless already provided, by the information requested in digital format (letter from the media organisation and, for representatives of foreign media, also a Nota Verbale issued by the Embassy in Rome of the media organisation's country).

If it is not possible to complete the online accreditation procedure, applications should be sent by email to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's Press and Communication Service at the following address: [email protected] (tel. 06/3691.3432-8573-8210).

Accredited journalists, photographers and TV crews may access the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the main entrance, left-hand side, from 2.15 p.m.