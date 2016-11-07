Most Politicians Have No Vision- Aspirant MP, Boniface Abubakar-Siddiq

Former Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing under the erstwhile Kufuor administration Boniface Abubakar-Siddiq has stated emphatically that most people in African and Ghanaian politics have no vision as he sought justify why the people of Madina should vote for him to become their MP.

Mr. Boniface Abubakar-Siddiq who made an appearance on the most watched satirical talk show in Ghana, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson on Viasat1 last Friday insisted that, if MPs come up with their own vision, they will be in a position to do better than what has been stipulated in their party manifestos.

“In African politics or Ghanaian politics, most of the people have no vision. Seriously, we rely on our political parties’ popularity. And so now Ghanaians are becoming more and more enlightened about politics. Is not about you, is about what you can produce. Is not about the party but somebody who can represent and can deliver. You must be able to deliver.”

“If all MPs in Ghana will come up with a vision, they will go beyond the manifesto that the president or the party comes out with,” Mr. Abubakar-Siddiq challenged.

This is not the first time a public figure has complained about the lack of visionary leadership in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Chief Executive Officer of Golden Future Promotions, Charles Sam in 2013 also stated that the country lacks visionary political leaders to develop it, blaming the socio-economic challenges in Ghana on bad political leadership by both the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) governments.

Abubakar-Siddiq, who is contesting on the ticket of the NPP also informed Nii Kpakpo Thompson that he is very confident of unseating the incumbent MP come December 7; describing Madina as the city that made him very popular.

He stated: “Though I wasn’t born at Madina but I made name out of Madina. For people to know who Boniface is, I could easily say it was Madina because immediately I finished my national service, when I finished university, I went back to my former school to pay my dues where I taught economics.”

“Politics is about how you do your research to find out what you can do, look at your performance and then bring yourself out. Are you well branded? Are you sure the message you are going to give will touch their hearts? You must be convincing in order to convince the people?”

The former Member of Parliament for East Gonja will have to defeat third term NDC Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency Alhaji Amadu Sorogho in the December polls to see his vision of “rescue Madina” come to fruition.