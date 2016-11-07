Major approach as FIFA conducts first ever youth refereeing course in Somalia

It is a big approach and an unprecedented opportunity for young Somali referees who were all born during the country’s civil wars, to benefit from their FIFA youth refereeing course to be organized in the war-weary horn of African nation.

Another major step the country has taken forward is that FIFA has tasked a Somali instructor, Ali Mohamed Ahmed; a former international referee to conduct the course on behalf of the world football’s governing body for the first time. He is being assisted by local fitness instructor and former FIFA referee Abdi Abdulle Ahmed.

The five-day FIFA youth refereeing course which got under way in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday brought together 30 young referees who were selected from all over the country.

Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, who addressed at the launch ceremony of the training course, first thanked FIFA for holding two international level refereeing courses for the country in this year alone.

The president also commended local Somali instructors for producing young and talented referees. “With this course, Somalia has realized two major dreams. The first one is to organize such high profile course for these young faces in front of me and the second major approach is that a Somali instructor has for the first time been given the go ahead to conduct a FIFA course” SFF president Abdiqani Said Arab, said in his address.

“I wish you a good start and as well as a very good end. I want you to concentrate on your course. I know every one of you has an ambition to reach an international level, but realizing that dream is only dependent on your efforts and how you are committed to developing your selves” the president told the trainees during his opening address on Saturday afternoon.