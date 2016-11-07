Cop Dies In Daredevil Mission

A policeman, D/Cpl Albert Ahiave has died in a daredevil operation at the airport area last Friday.

The deceased met his untimely death when the driver of a stolen car he was trying to arrest allegedly drove into a wall killing him instantly.

According to reports, the officer jumped onto the bonnet of the Ford Explorer vehicle to prevent the driver from escaping but he sped off and crashed into a wall.

The policeman was said to have fallen off the car and the wall collapsed on him leading to his unfortunate demise.

The driver of the vehicle, however, reversed quickly and sped off but every security man in the area left his post and gave him a hot chase until he was apprehended.

The driver of the stolen Ford Explorer is now in custody at the Airport Police Station assisting in investigations.

The body of the policeman was later seen in the rubble and has been sent to the 37 Military Hospital morgue for autopsy.