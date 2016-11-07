Napo Lashes Mahama Over Abandoned Projects

Napo addressing his constituents during one of the 'Meet Your MP' programme

DR. MATHEW Opoku Prempeh aka 'Napo', the Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), has predicted that President Mahama will record few votes in the Ashanti Region on December 7.

He complained bitterly that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, led by President Mahama, had virtually turned his back on the Ashanti Region in terms of development.

The Manhyia South Law Maker insisted that the NDC government's abysmal showing in the Ashanti Region, would lead to the ruling political party losing a lot of votes in both the presidential and parliamentary polls.

Napo said all developmental projects that the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by ex-President Kufuor started in the Ashanti Region to give the area a facelift and improve the lives of the people, had been abandoned.

He particularly mentioned the Sofoline Interchange and the Affordable Housing project at Asokore Mampong, as some of the projects that the NPP left behind, which had virtually become a white elephant under the NDC.

According to him, other projects started by the NPP administration in the other regions of the country, had also been abandoned by the President Mahama administration, saying that the NDC administration has failed.

Mahama's Discrimination

Answering questions, posed to him by the people of Ash Town during the 'Meet Your MP' programme on Friday, Napo accused the NDC administration of discriminating against the NPP MPs in Kumasi.

According to him, President Mahama and his NDC administration had strategically channeled all developmental projects for the Kumasi Metropolis to the Asawase Constituency, which is the seat of the NDC.

Napo said monies which were supposed to be used for the asphalting of Kumasi roads, most of which were in bad state, had been channeled to Asawase Constituency “because the NDC wants to use it to win undeserved votes”.

He said NPP MPs were struggling to secure projects for their various areas because of the NDC administration's discriminatory tactics, noting that the NPP MPs even deserve applause for being able to secure projects for their areas.

Napo stated that the NPP MPs would draw more landmark projects to improve the lives of the constituents if Nana Akufo-Addo wins the upcoming elections, so he urged the electorates to vote massively for the NPP on December 7.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

