Brothers Killer Nabbed

Suspect Anuro Gal has been arrested by the Sawla District Police in connection with the killing of two brothers at Blema near Sawla/Tuna District in the Northern Region.

The suspect was arrested at his farm by the police with support from community members who organized a search for him.

The Sawla District Police Commander ASP Francis Numado who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspect confessed to the police during interrogation that he killed the two brothers.

ASP Francis Numado explained that the suspect is a brother of the two deceased persons and that according to the suspect, he consulted a shrine and was told that his brothers were planning to kill him.

According to him, he was told his brothers were wizards and that they were killing him spiritually. He said that fateful day a strange voice told him to kill them he used a locally manufactured gun to kill them.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that some neighbours, who heard the gunshots, rushed to the scene only to find the two brothers on the floor.

The suspect left the weapon at the scene and bolted when he realized that people were moving towards the location.

The bodies of the deceased were initially conveyed to the Bole Government Hospital for autopsy and subsequently released to the family for burial.

Some residents questioned the mental state of the suspect due his brutality.

ASP Numado stated that the suspect will be arraigned before court

after investigations.

From Eric Kombat, Sawla

