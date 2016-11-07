If 8-month-old PPP placed 3rd in 2012, imagine 2016 results - Mrs Nduom

Mrs. Yvonne Nduom, wife of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) Presidential candidate believes 2016 is 'the year of the PPP' predicting an impressive performance for the party barely five years old.

According to her, the party's performance in the 2012 elections should inspire optimism among Ghanaians that the NDC-NPP duopoly is set to be broken.

The PPP is the third largest party by the 2012 presidential results. Formed nine months to the 2012 elections, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom garnered 64,267 becoming a distant third in a crowded race.

But the party has no parliamentary representation. The PNC and CPP have one each while there independent MPs.

In a measure of the NPP-NDC grip on power, the NDC and NPP share 269 seats out of 275.

Mrs. Nduom suspects that the two main parties who have held power since 1992 are working against the emerging vibrant political forces despite the pro-multi-party outlook of the 1992 constitution.

"They [NDC and NPP] feel that invariably they will also have a turn so it is like 'I come in for eight years, you come in for eight years'". She said between the NPP and NDC there appears to be an understanding that "if me too I hang around a little bit, I will be president".

Another part of the problem, she said, is the 1992 constitution.

She blamed the framers of the 1992 constitution saying they cherry-picked and developed a hybrid of the US presidential and UK parliamentary systems. The result is a system that furthers the entrenchment of power in the hands of one political party until the other main rival takes over.

She said the 1992 constitution works only to further the interest of the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party (NPP) and therefore needs to be changed.

Otherwise, why should power be concentrated in the hands of the president such that he has to make 7,000 appointments to boards and public organisations, she wondered.

She questioned why the Ghanaian voter is free to elect a president and MP but not a District Chief Executive where grassroots development takes places.

These other aspects of the constitution and the two party's agenda for political control works to limit political participation beyond the two dominant parties.

She said a PPP government will push through a referendum on a revised constitution that helps to make a real multi-party system possible.

She wants Ghana to learn from the UK system of governance which has at least 12 political parties all contributing to political developments.

"We can have the same system here. Just because you have a smaller party doesn't mean you cannot contribute", she said on Joy FM's Super Morning Show Monday.

The PPP's participation in the 2016 election which is barely a month away, is however yet to be confirmed.

The Electoral Commission which disqualified Dr. Nduom is challenging a High Court decision quashing his disqualification.

