Declaration Of Intent From Rockson Adofo And Family To Campaign For Nana Akufo Addo And NPP

Rockson Adofo and family are putting up strategies to conduct successful electioneering campaign to garner more votes for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to emerge victorious in the upcoming 7 December 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

They have been phoning to friends, relatives and school days acquaintances, telling them the reasons why they must vote to elect Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to form the next government on 7 January 2017.

Rockson has been recording parables and drawing analogies to home in his campaign messages to his audience.

Life-situation experiences are cited to persuade the Ghanaian electorates to vote for a change if we expect prosperity for ourselves and the nation and also not to be blamed by posterity for being reckless, thus, doing nothing when some crooks in government were plundering the nation.

What will a one-off payment of say, 10 or 20 Ghana New Cedis do you if you were compelled by such a meagre gift to part with your life-changing vote to the NDC only to suffer abject poverty and economic hardships coupled with insecurity for the next four years under the lawless and corrupt Mahama NDC-led government, Rockson asks his audience?

Social media campaign will be one of his most effective tools to use to reach out to Ghanaians in many foreign countries and in Ghana to persuade them to vote for a change of government in Ghana.

It is our duty to tell the truth as it is to rescue our country from socio-economic destruction by the NDC youngsters in government who have only come to amass illegal wealth at our collective expense.

The family will make supplications to God to grant Nana Akufo Addo a favour in his eyes to become the President of Ghana to liberate us from our ongoing economic destitution under President Mahama.

The Basoah, Duffour, Adofo, Serwaah, Dentaah, Adwubi, Brenyah, Aduuna, Nyanor, Yeboaah etc. families of Kumawu/Asiampa and their wives and husbands with their friends would like to declare their fullest unflinching support for Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Alhaji Bawumia and the NPP as regards Election 2016.

They cannot fail to act in a positive manner at this critical time that Ghana needs to be saved from a total economic and financial meltdown due to the actions and inactions of the current NDC leaders of the country.

They have been moved towards this public declaration after cogitating for weeks about the following truthful statements once made by two farsighted individuals who were at the service of their nations and their people/humanity in their time.

“Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph”, said the Emperor. Mark Twain on the other hand said, “In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his course succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot".

Mr/Mrs Public Reader, who are you supporting in this election 2016; the Camp of the blowing wind for change, thus, Nana Akufo Addo/Dr Alhaji Bawumia and NPP that represents the truth and concern for the suffering Ghanaian masses or the Camp of President John Dramani Mahama and Mr Amissah-Arthur that represents the killer official corruption killing Ghana and Ghanaians today?

The above mentioned families want to act when their services are needed most and also, they don’t want to be timid, therefore, satisfying the aspirations of both Emperor Haile Selassie and Mark Twain.

We need to invigorate our spirits with all the campaign songs so far made for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to bring about the change by giving impetus to the blowing wind for change that God has already set in motion.

Let us then start with Lucky Mensah’s “Yere sesamu”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8ZBG9xRWDE

I entreat more families, organizations and groupings to come out brazenly to declare their support for Nana Akufo Addo to bring about positive change to the administration of Ghana for the betterment of all citizens.

Do not let the NDC’s fabrications and propaganda trick you into voting to re-elect President Mahama because he has nothing good for you but his personal orchestration and perpetration of corruption, lawlessness, insults and total disregard for the Ghanaian electorates through his “Me ntie Obiaa” sickening antics.

Lest I forget, where are the nation’s “krefes”, those who have devoted themselves to true service of God and were once called Scripture Union (SU) members? Please if you there, go on a fasting and prayer spree to supplicate God to grant Nana Akufo Addo the chance to come to serve Ghana as her President to bring glory unto the name of God. Amen.

I call on all Ghanaian students to give my family and people like Lucky Mensah, Agya Koo, Aseibu Amanfi, Ampong, Kwame A-Plus, Evangel Manfred, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Don King, Praye, Qwabena Boakye, Diana Asamoah, Daddy Lumba etc., the necessary encouragement and support to fight for your future better welfare. You are to join us to canvass for winning votes for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP.

Rockson Adofo