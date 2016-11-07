Nestle Milo Receives Quality Standard Award

Freda Duplan with the award, supported by Nestle staff



Nestle Milo, an iconic brand, has been adjudged the best in the food and beverage category at this year's Made in Ghana Food and Service Awards.

The brand was adjudged the winner in the category for meeting international standards over the years.

The award was received by Freda Duplan, Managing Director for Nestle Ghana and Funmilayo Asineye, Category Manager for Beverages at Nestle Ghana.

Mrs. Duplan said Nestle has been a household name for the past 45 years, adding that the first product was produced in 1971 at the Nestle Ghana Tema Factory.

“Milo, the energy food drink for future champions, is proudly a made-in-Ghana product, made with locally sourced cocoa powder.

“Milo has 'Activ-Go,' which contains protomalt, a unique malt extract that provides nourishing energy to the body and a special blend of vitamins and minerals that help prepare children to do their best,” she said.

The Nestle Milo brand is a rich legacy in Ghana through its long-standing commitment to grassroots sports development programmes such as the Milo Champions league, Accra Milo Marathon, Ghana Junior Sport festival, among others.

In Ghana, Nestle, the leading nutrition health and wellness company, has been providing quality and nutritious food to families since 1957.

The company produces Milo for both the Ghanaian market and export within Central and West Africa.

In addition to Milo, Nestle Ghana also produces Ideal, Carnation, Nescafe and Cerelac.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

