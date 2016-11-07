UK increases humanitarian aid to Zimbabwe in response to El Nino induced drought

4.1 million people in Zimbabwe are expected to be unable to meet their food needs during the peak impact of the El Nino induced drought from January to March 2017.

The UK was one of the first international donors to respond in Zimbabwe. Since October 2015, through our partners CARE International and World Vision , the UK has provided humanitarian assistance to support over 360,000 people through the electronic mobile cash payments, in 15 districts worst affected by the drought. The scale up of our assistance means that the UK will continue to help vulnerable households meet seasonal needs ahead of the planting season and over the peak of the hunger gap, until the next harvest.

Annabel Gerry, Head of DFID Zimbabwe states:

"I am proud that the UK has been able to deliver this support through innovative electronic mobile payments. The use of this technology means that our support now extended to the end of March 2017, directly reaches those most in need. Evidence from the programme has shown that this allows women greater control over >household budgets, as well as stimulating existing local markets."

UK humanitarian support from September 2015 to March 2017 now totals £55.6 million ($73.3 million). This includes: