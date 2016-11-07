Pray For EC– Nana Pleads With Clergy



The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has called on Christians, more especially the clergy, to pray for the Electoral Commission (EC) for wisdom and confidence to carry out free, fair and transparent elections on December 7.

“There is the need for Christians to continue praying for the Electoral Commission to enable it organise credible elections,” Nana Akufo-Addo entreated.

According to him, God's intervention is needed to ensure that the results of the elections are acceptable by all.

Nana Akufo-Addo made the call on Sunday when he joined members of the St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Axim, Western Region, to worship as part of his three-day campaign tour of the region.

He appealed to the congregation to pray for peace in Ghana before, during and after the elections.

“We need peace in Ghana before, during and after the December polls and if God is on our side, we will go through these elections peacefully,” he implored, and urged Ghanaians to pray for him and the NPP.

“Pray for the NPP and pray for me for God to grant me the wisdom, patience and understanding to guide me in whatever I do such that I can lead this country to the prosperity of all when given the nod in the December polls.

He asked the congregation to have faith in him and the NPP and charged them to give the NPP the opportunity to govern because the ‘elephant’ party would not disappoint them.

He accused the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress administration of failing to bring prosperity to Ghanaians.

“Nana Addo then asked the electorate in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, to vote for the NPP's parliamentary candidate, Catherine Abelema Afeku and the NPP in the December 7 poll.

A Catholic priest, David Nkrumah, praised Nana Akufo-Addo for his patience as a leader.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim